Another round of Publix vaccine appointments open Wednesday

It's Wednesday, so that means another round of Publix vaccine appointments will be available at 6 a.m. You must go online to book an appointment, you can't call or visit a Publix pharmacy.
Publix continues to make adjustments to its system based on customer feedback. This time around, representatives tell us the scheduling button will be moved to the top of the page instead of the bottom.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been signing on to the Publix website at each opportunity trying to secure a vaccine appointment.
Locally, appointments are available at select Publix locations in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties.
The appointments booked today will be scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 7.
To book an appointment, click here..
