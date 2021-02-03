Cold-weather shelters open Wednesday night

South Florida and the Treasure Coast will experience one of the coldest nights of the season Wednesday night.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s and low 40s across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties tonight.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for interior Palm Beach County, so bring in your pets and cover sensitive plants.
Cold-weather shelters are open in multiple locations in our viewing area:
- Palm Beach County: Opening at 7 p.m. in Belle Glade at the Intake Assessment Center located at 341 NW 11th Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430. Palm Tran Connection will begin pickups according to the established routes at 6 p.m. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. Thursday.
- Martin County: Open at 5:30 p.m. in Stuart at the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center located at 601 SE Lake St. COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the shelter, including temperature checks upon entry, mandatory masks and social distancing.
- 10 p.m. The Source 1015 commerce Ave
- 10:15 p.m. Intergenerational Venter 1590 9th St. Sw
- 10:30 p.m. Pocahontas Park 2140 14th Ave
- 10:45 p.m. Walmart Route 60
- 11 p.m. TA 8909 20th St. This will be the final destination until 5:30 am
- The Bus will then disembark at The Source for breakfast and services. Anyone who needs a bed should call 772-564-0202 and reserve their spot and location pick up. Temperature checks will be required upon entering the bus. There are only 20 beds available, so reservations are required.
- Broward County: Those in need of shelter are advised to report to the Salvation Army located at 1445 West Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale no later than 5:30 p.m. for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters.
