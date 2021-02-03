Community reacts to fatal shooting of FBI agents

Maaz Malik stood at the perimeter of a crime scene Tuesday, wondering what was happening.
"I heard there was a shooting," Malik said. "I knew something was going on."
He didn't know who got shot or who was doing the shooting. But eventually, word spread throughout his Sunrise neighborhood.
"I didn't realize that it would be two FBI (agents)," he said.
In all, five FBI agents were shot. Two of them were killed.
The agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at an apartment complex.
"The vast majority of these warrants occur without incident," Special Agent in Charge George Piro said.
But not this time. Shots were fired by the suspect the agents were going to serve.
Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the line of duty.
"Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do -- to keep the American people safe," Piro said.
They were veteran agents who spent years with the bureau, much of it investigating crimes against children. Within minutes this morning, the immediate area was closed off and a command center was set up.
"There was nothing on the news at the moment, because it was just happening," Cesar Jofre said.
Authorities said the gunman barricaded himself inside his home for several hours but was eventually found dead.
"The review process is thorough and objective and is expeditious as possible under the circumstances," the FBI said in a statement.
Two of the wounded agents were at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in stable condition.
