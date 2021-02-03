DeSantis picks Brady, Bucs to win Super Bowl

Gov. Ron DeSantis is picking Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV.
"I am happy to go on the record and predict a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory," DeSantis told reporters during a news conference Wednesday in Pahokee.
The Buccaneers will take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
DeSantis projected that quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will become the only team to ever win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Brady is vying for his seventh Super Bowl victory, all of them previously with the New England Patriots.
"So I think a 43-year-old quarterback who is already, in my judgment, the G.O.A.T., coming here and to winning will be one of the greatest sport -- team sports achievements of all-time," DeSantis said. "In fact, in NFL history, if they can do it, you would say (the 1972 Miami) Dolphins (going) undefeated and the Bucs with Brady may be two of the best."
DeSantis also put a pair of former Florida State Seminoles on the spot, asking Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis and retired NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin to give their predictions.
Davis emphatically agreed with the governor, but Boldin was less forthcoming.
"Yeah, I'll save my prediction," he said jokingly, causing DeSantis to laugh.
Then DeSantis chimed in with a little political insight.
"Sometimes it's better to sit on the fence," he said.
