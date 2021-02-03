First-of-its-kind 'Dignity Bus' helping homeless people in Vero Beach

The Source, a non-profit Christian based organization in Vero Beach, has rolled out a new tool to help meet the needs of homeless individuals in Indian River County.
The emergency shelter on wheels is called the 'Dignity Bus' and it's the first of its kind in the county according to The Source's Executive Director, Anthony Zorbaugh.
"We know that there are people in this community that only serve veterans, we know that there's people that only serve women and children. We wanted to break all of those barriers, if you need a bed and we have room come, get a spot on the bus," Zorbaugh said.
The 45-foot coach bus was converted into a state-of-the-art RV.
Its complete with 20 sleeping pods. Each one has lights, curtains, power outlets and USB ports. There's also a generator and air filtration system on board.
The bus will operate 7 days a week regardless of winter weather conditions.
On cold nights the bus will travel to different locations throughout the county to pick up anyone who is in need of a safe place to sleep.
Matt Hartness was one of the first to reserve a bed. After exiting the bus on Wednesday morning, he said it was the best sleep he had gotten in years.
"I'm 6 foot 2, so you could imagine it would be cramped, but it wasn't at all. I had a full bed with several inches to spare, it was comfortable, it was quiet, peaceful. I have not felt this well rested in a very long time. I'm incredibly thankful," said Hartness.
Zorbaugh says plans are already in the works to launch a bus in West Palm Beach. The Source is also working with agencies in Detroit Michigan
To reserve a bed, call the Source at 772-564-0202. For more information, click here.
