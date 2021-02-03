Florida city declares 1st week of February 'Donald J. Trump week'

A city in Florida has officially declared the first week of February "Donald J. Trump week."
City leaders in Frostproof, located in Polk County, made the proclamation Monday night, according to council member Austin Gravley.
Under the declaration, Feb. 1 through Feb. 6 will be recognized as Donald J. Trump week in Frostproof each year.
According to the proclamation, Trump garnered nearly 77 percent of the city's votes in the 2020 election.
After leaving office last month, Trump moved to his private Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach and is now a Florida resident.
Scripps Only Content 2021