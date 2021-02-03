Gov. DeSantis announces new COVID-19 vaccination site in Pahokee

In an effort to vaccinate residents in rural, underserved areas of Palm Beach County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Pahokee.
DeSantis said the state is setting up a point of distribution, or POD, at Anquan Boldin Stadium for residents who are 65 and older.
"We're gonna be able to do at least 500 vaccines for seniors in the Pahokee area, which we think is very, very important," DeSantis said.
The governor said Boldin, a former NFL star wide receiver who graduated from Pahokee High School, worked with John Davis, the secretary of the Florida Lottery, to identify a need for COVID-19 vaccines in western Palm Beach County.
"We said, alright. We're gonna figure out a way to get some vaccines into the Pahokee area," DeSantis said.
"We feel like, out in The Glades, we're forgotten at times," Boldin said. "It's my job to make sure that the people out here are taken care of."
Last week, officials announced that Florida is diverting a large supply of COVID-19 vaccines that were supposed to go to Publix, and will instead allocate some of them for rural, underserved communities in western Palm Beach County.
Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, whose district covers The Glades and other western communities, said Palm Beach County will receive 11,000 doses of the vaccine this week.
But only 600 doses are going to The Glades.
"It's just discouraging," McKinlay said at Tuesday's county commission meeting. "I can't sit here and say that I'm not disappointed in those low numbers."
McKinlay said a majority of the 600 doses will be used at a one-time vaccination site at the Belle Glade campus of Palm Beach County State College on Saturday.
"We will work to increase the demand and to hopefully increase the supply," McKinlay said.
The commissioner added that of the 11,000 new doses coming to Palm Beach County this week, 6,000 will be used at new points of distribution, or PODs, throughout the county.
Currently, Publix is the primary distributor of the COVID-19 vaccine in Palm Beach County. But McKinlay and other local leaders have expressed concerns with that plan, saying it's incredibly difficult for residents in The Glades to travel to Publix to get vaccinated, citing the long distance and lack of transportation.
In some parts of western Palm Beach County, the closest Publix is at least 25 miles away, according to officials.
"For me, it was never an issue that Publix was a partner. My issue is that Publix was the only partner, which left out significant portions of our community," McKinlay said.
Publix said it booked more than 41,000 appointments on Wednesday morning for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The next appointment window will open at 7 a.m. on Friday.
DeSantis said on Wednesday that Florida received around 307,000 doses of the COVID-19 this week, an increase of about 40,000 doses over last week. That extra supply will be used to set up additional PODs and drive-thru vaccination sites, as well as replenishing vaccine supplies at hospitals.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 163,707 people have received the vaccine in Palm Beach County, which is second only to Miami-Dade County where 180,299 people have been inoculated.
