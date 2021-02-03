Kravis Center offering virtual coaching and classes

Registration is open for students who want one-on-one enrichment in the arts. The Kravis Center’s Bring Down the House Virtual Coaching is being extended into 2021.
The Kravis Center typically invites a diverse array of national and international artists and performances in the arts. For years, the Kravis Center has helped millions of students locally. During the pandemic, it found a new way to connect with students who are dedicated to the arts. The program called ‘Bring Down the House’ was successful in its inception in 2020, and continues to be extended into 2021.
Dozens of virtual classes have been scheduled with experts and professionals in the areas of in theater, dance, communications, piano and vocal performance. Most of the students go on to audition at BAK Middle School of the Arts and Dreyfoos School of the Arts, which are currently underway. The auditions can be very competitive.
Lindsay Bell Brown is a dancer, actor, singer and choreographer who has performed, toured and choreographed across North America. In South Florida, she has choreographed productions at The Wick Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Florida Arts and Dance Company and Palm Beach Atlantic University.
The arts have been integral to her personal journey through the pandemic.
“It keeps me sane and makes me happy and I needed that this past year,” Brown said.
Even though they’re now virtual, the goal of her dance classes are what they have always been.
“It varies from working on their technique to their performance quality and artistic expression and picking up choreography fast,” Brown said.
In online courses over the course of several months, Brown has gotten to know Wellington Collegiate Academy 8th grader Satya Hamilton quite well. Hamilton shares a love for the arts.
“It helps me feel happy especially on the days that it’s like overwhelming,” Hamilton said. “It’s a way of communication and personal expression but specifically this past year, it’s also means of escape.”
Hamilton has been preparing for her audition at Dreyfoos with help from Brown.
“She helps me not only technically but also mentally. To make me feel comfortable and not so all over the place,” Hamilton explained.
This is the first time Hamilton has had one-on-one classes, and she feels it’s helped her improve.
“I’m going to try and do my best and I’m still going to be nervous, but I’m going to try to push through because I really want to get in,” Hamilton said.
The process has also helped Brown.
“It’s been so lovely, despite not being able to perform on stage or travel or choreograph for a mass cast, it’s been really fulfilling and lovely to teach students like Satya and to be able to create together and work together,” Brown said.
As Hamilton steps into her virtual audition, she’s going to remember what Brown has offered.
The virtual classes are ongoing for students in elementary through high school. They’re held Monday through Friday on Zoom, for $65 per one hour of coaching.
