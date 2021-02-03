Palm Beach County School Board to revisit calendar discussion

The school calendar is always a hot-button, sensitive subject, but even more so this year given the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Palm Beach County School Board members will once again discuss and potentially vote on the school calendar for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
Board members debated the calendar for more than 45 minutes at their last meeting, ultimately voting 4-3 to postpone a decision until today's board meeting.
It's a balancing act between trying to give students and staff a much-needed full summer break, and making sure they don't miss out on instruction time.
The proposed calendar has students beginning school on August 10. While that is a typical start date, school started three weeks later this year, so students won't be out of school until June 18. That would give them less than two months for summer break after a very difficult school year dealing with the pandemic.
Some board members want to delay the start of school by about a week, while others support it as it stands.
Board member Karen Brill says she cannot support the calendar as presented.
"We're not asking to start school a month later, what we're talking about is 5 workdays later, do you really think you are causing great harm if you start 5 days later?" asked Brill. "This has been the most atypical year they have ever had and I just think it would be unfair of us to expect them to shorten their time."
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy says he believes the calendar is in the best interest of students as well as school staff who like to have exams completed before winter break.
"As superintendent it is my responsibility to mitigate academic loss and learning deficiencies and historical learning debts," said Fennoy said during the last board meeting.
Board member Erica Whitfield supports keeping the calendar with an August 10 start date, as she says she wants students to have as much instruction time as possible to make up for learning losses caused by COVID-19 and to prepare for standardized testing.
"My priority is the kids who are failing," Whitfield said.
"In my heart of hearts, I want to postpone the start of the school year," said Board member Dr. Debra Robinson added. "I want to delay it. It's been a horrific year. It's just been horrible and people need a break."
The meeting will begin following a board workshop that gets underway at 2:30 p.m.
Also at the meeting, Board member Dr. Debra Robinson wants to discuss asking the superintendent to advocate for a suspension of the accountability requirements associated with state testing this school year.
