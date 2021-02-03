Publix books more than 41,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Publix said it booked more than 41,000 appointments Wednesday morning for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The appointment window opened at 6 a.m., and all appointment slots for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties quickly filled up before sunrise.
A Publix spokesperson said hundreds of thousands of customers logged into the site Wednesday to try to land an appointment.
Publix continues to make adjustments to its reservation system based on customer feedback. In an important change, the scheduling button has been moved to the top of the appointment page instead of the bottom.
The appointments booked on Wednesday are for vaccinations that will take place from Thursday through Sunday.
The next window to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix will open on Friday at 7 a.m.
To book an appointment, click here.
