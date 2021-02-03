Publix vaccine appointments gone by sunrise

It’s Wednesday, so that means another round of Publix vaccine appointments were available at 6 a.m.
All of the appointments for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties filled up before sunrise.
Publix continues to make adjustments to its system based on customer feedback. This time around, representatives tell us the scheduling button will be moved to the top of the page instead of the bottom.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been signing on to the Publix website at each opportunity trying to secure a vaccine appointment.
The appointments booked today will be scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 7.
To book an appointment, click here.
