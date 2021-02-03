Small plane makes emergency landing on I-75

A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 in western Broward County.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the single-engine Cessna 210 landed about 10:15 a.m. near mile marker 26, in the median dividing the north and southbound lanes.
A pilot and passenger on the plane weren't injured, Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.
However, firefighters had to cap a small fuel leak coming from the left wing of the plane, Kane said.
According to FlightAware.com, the plane took off from Palm Beach County and is registered to David Olin of Jupiter.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
