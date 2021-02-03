South Fla. health care workers selected to attend Super Bowl

A few lucky and well-deserving health care workers in South Florida recently learned they are heading to Tampa for this weekend’s Super Bowl!
Baptist Health South Florida worked in partnership with the Miami Dolphins and NFL to select 10 frontline heroes to attend Sunday’s big game, pitting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Video shows the workers were on a video call with Dolphins' representatives when they were surprised by the exciting news.
"We know the work you have done over the past year in this pandemic has been super important, and we are super excited for you," said RaShauna Hamilton, senior director for community relations & youth programs with the Miami Dolphins.
The NFL announced last month they will limit capacity at Super Bowl LV to 22,000 fans, which will include 7,500 health care workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Leah Mraz, a registered nurse in the neuro-ICU unit at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, said she entered the contest for a ticket at the last minute.
"I'm very excited. I'm a little overwhelmed. ... It's been a long 2020 going right into 2021, so this is amazing," Mraz said.
The mother of three children said this past year wasn't easy and a weekend in Tampa for the Super Bowl is a great start to the year.
Mraz said she is most excited to see the halftime performance.
"The Weeknd is playing the halftime show. I am a big fan, and when they called me, they said you are in the final round. One of his songs played on the radio, and I said, 'Oh my gosh. It is a sign,'" she said.
All 32 NFL teams have been allowed to select health care workers from their community to attend the game.
The Dolphins said they are happy to give back to the brave health care professionals who have worked tirelessly over the last year.
"We are so appreciative of you. ...This has been a challenge for everybody, but fortunately, we have all of you helping us through this pandemic," said Jeremy Walls, the senior vice president and chief revenue officer of the Miami Dolphins. "We're so excited to send you to the Super Bowl and have some fun. You deserve it."
