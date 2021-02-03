Two FBI agents are shot and killed, and three others wounded

Maaz Malik stands at the perimeter of a crime scene wondering what is going on.
"I heard there was a shooting I knew something was going on," Maaz Malik said.
He didn't know who got shot or who was doing the shooting. But eventually, word spread throughout his Sunrise neighborhood.
"I didn't realize that it would be two FBI," he said.
In all five FBI agents were shot. Two fatally and three wounded.
The agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at an apartment complex.
"The vast majority of these warrants occur without incident," Special Agent George Piro said.
But not this time, shots were fired by the suspect the agents were going to serve. Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger are killed in the line of duty.
"Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do to keep the American people safe," Piro said.
Two veteran agents who spent years with the bureau much of it investigating crimes against children. Within minutes this morning, the immediate area was closed off and a command center was set up, agents were seen loading an SUV with evidence.
"Many police sirens, emergency vehicles, there was nothing on the news at the moment because it was just happening," Cesar Jofre said.
Authorities say the gunman barricaded himself inside his home for several hours but was eventually found dead from an apparent suicide.
The FBI released a statement saying, "The review process is thorough and objective and is expeditious as possible under the circumstances."
A devastating loss as an ambulance is escorted from the scene. Awhile later officers were seen saluting a gurney draped in the American flag as fellow law enforcement stands at attention.
Two agents are at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
