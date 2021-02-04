Body found floating near Sewall's Point ID'd by authorities

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they identified a man's body found last week floating in a river in Sewall's Point.
The sheriff's office said they received multiple tips, which helped them identify 69-year-old Ali-Ben Khereddine of Jensen Beach.
Investigations aid Khereddine lived on a sailboat near Indian Riverside Park, and those who knew him said they had not seen him in days.
Detectives worked with the medical examiner to positively identify Khereddine through partial fingerprints.
The sheriff's office believes Khereddine died as a result of an existing medical condition, and no foul play is suspected. His family has been notified.
