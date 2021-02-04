Different faiths unite for COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida

Members of the Jewish, Christian, and Islamic faiths in South Florida are coming together to help senior citizens get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.
Speaking in Aventura on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first interfaith vaccination event in Florida.
More than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to members of the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center, Islamic Center of Greater Miami, and Trinity Church in Miami.
"You have folks from all walks of life, all different faiths coming together," DeSantis said. "The fact that you have Jewish, Christian, Muslim coming together to do this, it's the right thing to do."
The governor also announced that Florida is allocating 750 doses of the vaccine for homebound seniors who are Holocaust survivors.
"We're thankful for what they mean to this country and what they have done and how they remind us to never forget," DeSantis said.
This is all part of a new initiative in Florida to set aside 1,500 doses per week for homebound seniors across the state who can't travel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We tried to get the vaccines out to folks in a convenient way, but not everyone can go to a drive-thru site. Not everyone can go to the hospital," DeSantis said. "And so we thought it was important to fill a niche."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 1,788,326 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State, including 1,293,279 people who are 65 and older.
Scripps Only Content 2021