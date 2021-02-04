Fort Pierce program trains students for careers in food production industry

“They’re getting meal preparation for our programs, they’re doing catering, we have a catering program that helps offset some revenue for the food bank. So they’re involved in all this. They’re doing budgeting and cost analysis and food ordering, so they really get a real life experience of what it’s like to run a successful business, and then the talent that’s needed to do mass food production. And really take care of how to get out hundreds or even thousands of meals out a day,” Cruz explained.