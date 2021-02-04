Free tax help available to St. Lucie County residents

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is helping St. Lucie County residents file their taxes for free.
Residents in St. Lucie County making less than $57,000 a year qualify for free tax preparation assistance.
All assistance this year must be by appointment, and masks will be required. Below are the five locations where IRS-trained volunteers will be assisting individuals:
- Keiser University, 9400 SW Discovery Way (Room 103), Port St. Lucie: Feb. 17 through April 14. To schedule an appointment, call 772‐398‐9990
- Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce: Feb. 13 through April 10. To schedule an appointment, call 772‐200‐9256
- Mustard Seed Ministries (Fort Pierce), 3130 South US 1, Fort Pierce: Feb. 16 through April 13. To schedule an appointment, call 772‐200‐9411
- Mustard Seed Ministries (Port St. Lucie), 8311 South US 1, Port St. Lucie: Feb. 16 through April 7. To schedule an appointment, call 772‐353‐7638
- Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie: Feb 8 through April 13. To schedule an appointment, call 772‐353‐7500
A list of potential paperwork that residents will need to bring to have their federal taxes prepared include:
- Proof of identification
- Social Security number
- Birth dates of family members
- Property tax bills
- All income documents, including wage and earning statement(s) W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers; interest and dividend statements from banks (forms 1099-Div); a copy of last year's federal and state returns (if available); health care expenses; donation receipts and bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit
If you are unable to get an appointment, visit the United Way program as a secondary option.
