Is Frank Biden's job creating conflict of interest for President Biden?

"We have not spoken with federal government officials about any of our cases," Matthew Moore, an attorney at the Berman Law Group, told WPTV in a statement. "There have been no discussions between the firm (including Frank Biden), with President Biden, the campaign, transition or administration about the law firm or any cases, including China-related matters, nor will there be. Frank Biden has had no involvement in the firm's China class actions, and we have made that clear in media interviews since the lawsuit was filed."