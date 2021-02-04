LIVE: Florida providing COVID-19 vaccine to Holocaust survivors

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida's governor is determined to make sure brave Holocaust survivors have immediate access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Speaking in Aventura on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state is allocating 750 doses of the vaccine for homebound seniors who are Holocaust survivors.
"We're thankful for what they mean to this country and what they have done and how they remind us to never forget," DeSantis said.
The governor added this is all part of a new initiative in Florida to set aside 1,500 doses per week for homebound seniors across the state who can't travel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We tried to get the vaccines out to folks in a convenient way, but not everyone can go to a drive-thru site. Not everyone can go to the hospital," DeSantis said. "And so we thought it was important to fill a niche."
In addition to the Holocaust survivors, more than 500 doses of the vaccine are being distributed Thursday at an interfaith event involving members of the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center, Islamic Center of Greater Miami, and Trinity Church in Miami.
"You have folks from all walks of life, all different faiths coming together," DeSantis said. "All coming together to provide vaccines for seniors."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,744,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,019 coronavirus-related deaths in the Sunshine State.
