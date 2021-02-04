LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board to discuss school calendar

"We've heard from our principal's association, we've heard from our teacher's association, I've personally heard from many people in the community who are very concerned about the academic success of our children. I have also looked at what the difference is, I did ask for the information about quantifiable data related to taking a week off and I found out that we would actually, in order to make that time up if we were to try to do it during tutoring just so we could get enough education in before our FSA, we would be looking at a cost of between $6-$8 million, per Mr. Burke," Whitfield said. "I think that is a very valuable number to understand. So for that reason I'm going to vote to support the Superintendent's calendar. I think he's put a lot of good thought into this. And I do think that as uncomfortable as it is, I would very much like to see our children have the best chance to succeed this year."