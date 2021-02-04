LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board to discuss school calendar

The school calendar is always a hot-button and sensitive subject, but even more so this year given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Palm Beach County School Board members on Wednesday discussed and voted on the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year and postponed the vote for the 2022-23 school year.
Board members voted 6-1 to approve Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy's recommendation of a revised schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
It's a balancing act between trying to give students and staff a much-needed full summer break, and making sure they don't miss out on instruction time.
The approved calendar has students beginning school on Aug. 10. While that is a typical start date, school started three weeks later this year, so students won't be out of school until June 18. That would give them less than two months for summer break after a very difficult school year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some board members wanted to delay the start of school by about a week, while others supported it as it stands.
Board member Karen Brill said she could not support the calendar as presented.
"For the public, we're talking about five days. So, I know people are saying 'Oh, they're going to lose academics.' We're talking about five days at the beginning of the year," said Brill. "And we heard from our student government representative at the last meeting about the mental health of our students and we've heard in our emails, in our phone calls from teachers, from other employees that are saying this has been a rough year for everybody."
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said he believes the calendar is in the best interest of students as well as school staff who like to have exams completed before winter break.
"As superintendent, it is my responsibility to mitigate academic loss and learning deficiencies and historical learning debts," Fennoy said during the Jan. 20 meeting.
Board member Erica Whitfield supported keeping the calendar with an Aug. 10 start date.
"We've heard from our principal's association, we've heard from our teacher's association, I've personally heard from many people in the community who are very concerned about the academic success of our children. I have also looked at what the difference is, I did ask for the information about quantifiable data related to taking a week off and I found out that we would actually, in order to make that time up if we were to try to do it during tutoring just so we could get enough education in before our FSA, we would be looking at a cost of between $6-$8 million, per Mr. Burke," Whitfield said. "I think that is a very valuable number to understand. So for that reason I'm going to vote to support the Superintendent's calendar. I think he's put a lot of good thought into this. And I do think that as uncomfortable as it is, I would very much like to see our children have the best chance to succeed this year."
Regarding the 2022-23 school calendar, the board agreed that the Superintendent should withdraw the item from the agenda so they could schedule a workshop to discuss the matter further, then place the vote back on the agenda at a future meeting.
To see the approved calendar for the 2021-22 school year, click here.
To see the proposed calendar for the 2022-23 school year, click here.
