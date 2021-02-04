Newly-renovated 42-unit shelter opens in Pahokee

Local and county leaders were on hand Thursday morning to open a newly-renovated facility in western Palm Beach County that will house residents in need.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Lake Village at the Glades located at 1749 E. Main St. in Pahokee.
It is a 42-unit apartment complex that will operate in conjunction with the Belle Glade Assessment Center to provide those in need adequate shelter.
The facility is a non-congregate shelter offering individuals or households living space with some level of privacy with its own room and sanitary facilities.
Officials hope the layout of this shelter will also reduce the chance of the coronavirus spreading among people living there.
The shelter is a result of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners approving last June to provide for the renovation of two county-owned facilities to meet the needs of residents living in the western communities.
The county said the renovation of the Lake Village at the Glades facility was partially funded with CARES Act funds.
