Palm Beach Co. family struggles to rebuild after house fire

A Lake Worth family is rebuilding through tragedy a year after a fire destroyed their home and sense of security.
In March 2020, the Herbs' family lost it all.
Veronica and Paul Herbs were able to make it out of the house with their special needs son and two grandchildren. But their two dogs and cat didn’t survive.
"We bought the house in 1989. It was completely paid off in 2004," Veronica Herbs said.
To make matters worse, they didn't have home insurance. She said after taking in their grandsons when their daughter died five years ago, money was tight.
Still, they are committed to rebuilding, but then the COVID-19 pandemic set them back.
Now, the Herbs spend most of their days trying to piece the family home back together.
"Unfortunately, we had things stolen from the house. We had copper and all the plumbing pipes stolen," Veronica Herbs said.
Veronica said there has been good that has come from the tragedy, like a donated roof and neighbors helping with labor. But after the pandemic hit, resources started dwindling, and with $40,000 left in repairs, they worry what's next.
"It takes a lot of money, and we just don’t have it. People can’t believe I’m not giving up, but I’m not giving up," she said.
Click here if you would like to help the Herbs' family or donate to "The Herbs Relief Fund Inc., Non Profit Business Act for funds for the house" at PNC Bank.
