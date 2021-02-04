Palm Beach County School Board approves school calendar

The next school year for Palm Beach County students will begin on Aug. 10, school board members decided Wednesday evening.
The Palm Beach County School Board approved the calendar for the 2021-22 academic year in a 6-1 vote, and postponed voting on the 2022-23 school year calendar.
While Aug. 10 is a typical start date, school started three weeks later this year, so students won't be out of school until June 18. That will give them less than two months for summer break after a very difficult school year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Karen Brill said she couldn't support the calendar as presented, and would like for the school year to start later.
"I think that the mental health of our students and teachers, especially after a year like we've had, to me, is of utmost importance," Brill said.
Board Chairman Frank Barbieri supported the Aug. 10 start date, saying too many students are falling behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If it was up to me, we wouldn't have any break. We'd have these kids in school all summer. I want them to catch up," Barbieri said. "I'm terrified that we have poor kids out there that didn't have some of the resources that some of the children in my district had that are never gonna catch up."
Regarding the 2022-23 school calendar, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy withdrew the item from Wednesday's school board agenda so board members can schedule a workshop to discuss the matter further, then place the vote back on the agenda at a future meeting.
