Restaurants set to host safe Super Bowl Sunday atmosphere

The nation's top infectious disease expert doesn't want Sunday's Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader event.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should "just lay low and cool it."
But that doesn't mean you can't safely celebrate the big game while also supporting South Florida restaurants.
Normally, Derrick McCray is getting ready to serve ribs at the Super Bowl this time of year. But this year, he won't be there due to the pandemic.
"All of the events have been cut in half or eliminated, or they are doing it through Zoom," McCray said.
McCray said his business, McCray's Backyard BBQ & Seafood, will be open for business at his 45th Street location.
"You can come right here enjoy the game drive-thru, walk-up. We will be doing social distancing and following the COVID guidelines on what's happening. But we will be right here and just trying to make the people happy," McCray said.
McCray's isn't the only restaurant doing something special on Super Bowl Sunday.
Other area restaurants are also gearing up for a big weekend. Duffy's Sports Grill has a Super Bowl menu.
"You pay $25, and you come in, and you get the seat of your choice. We want everybody to start blocking their seats off because they're going to go fast. And when you come in, you're going to have a drink on us, and you'll get a $10 bounce-back coupon, and then, in addition, you'll get some little bar snacks," said Lisa Speck, regional director of operations for Duffy's.
She said CDC protocols are in place, but there are specials for those who choose to dine at home and order online.
"We do have a Super Bowl package, a game day giveaway where you can party at home," Speck said.
Chef Julien Gremaud, the owner of Avocado Grill and Avocado Cantina in Palm Beach Gardens, said the full menu will be available at his restaurant Sunday.
"We have nachos. We have tacos. We're doing some Mexican version of chicken wings, and also some salsa and guacamole," Gremaud said.
If you are staying home for the big game, it is still an opportunity to support local establishments.
"Hopefully, they will order a lot of food from different restaurants instead of cooking," Gremaud said.
