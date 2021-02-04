State's deaths rise by 228, one day after 197; cases increase 7,711 vs. 6,979

Thursday's state reports, which include posivity rates, hadn't been released yet. Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 103,400, one day after 148,492 and a record 262,763 four days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 7.77 percent one day after 8.34, three days after 5.55, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and four days after 14.52 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.66 percent, one day after 7.85, three days after 5.42, the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.35 four days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.