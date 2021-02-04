State's deaths rise by 228, one day after 197; cases increase 7,711 vs. 6,979

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 228, the most in 13 days and compared with 197 the day before, as cases increased by 7,711 one day after 6,979, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.
Thursday's state reports, which include posivity rates, hadn't been released yet. Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 103,400, one day after 148,492 and a record 262,763 four days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 7.77 percent one day after 8.34, three days after 5.55, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and four days after 14.52 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.66 percent, one day after 7.85, three days after 5.42, the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.35 four days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.07 percent, one day after 10.78, three days after 7.63 the lowest since 7.41 Nov. 5 andfive days after 18.29, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 335 days, the death toll has reached 27,247 for an average of 81 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 27,698, which decrease by 2 to 451.
Florida is 25th in deaths per million.
Florida was among 11 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 Jan. 19, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 26 million Saturday, 6 days after 25 million and earlier 6 days after 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington state one year ago, Jan. 21.
On Wednesday, resident's deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Thursday's increase was the most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Last Thursday, deaths rose by 202. They also rose by 206 on Monday, which was the most for that day of the week.
Florida's 106 deaths Saturday were the fewest since 98 on Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Palm Beach County's increase of 16 to 2,238 one day after 13 and two days after a record 32. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 23 to 4,942 and Broward is third at 2,139 with 14 more.
St. Lucie rose by 4 to 501, Martin by a record 13 to 256, Indian River stayed at 235 and Okeechobee remained 68 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County rose to 1,342 (6 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,312 (5 increase), No. 6 Polk 991 (12 increase), No. 7 Orange 990 (8 increase), No. 8 Duval 946 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 813 (5 increase).
With a net increase of 70 deaths in South Florida of the 228 state total, which is 30.7 percent, there are 10,379, which is 38.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,212, an average of 173 and 4.7 percent, compared with 1,296 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 86 over seven days for 4.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.0 percent with the world at 4.3 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,752,330, including 109,219 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases Saturday from more than 1.6 million. It was 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 7,585, which is different than the 7,711 increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's cases rose by 5,730, the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16. Tuesday's gain was 10,533.
Last Thursday, cases increased by 11,423. On Saturday, the rise was 15,019.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 18.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,447. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 634 one day after 412 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 838, St. Lucie 141, Martin 43, Indian River 47 and Okeechobee 13. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 377,999 and Broward is second at 176,144, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 64,736 for an average of 9248 at 3.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 73,710 for an average of 10,530. The average since the first case, which was 340 days ago, is 5,154 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.5 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 16th at 44.9 with Texas No. 1 at 70.1, according to the CDC.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 171 on Jan. 6.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 365 compared with 408 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday (no report yet Thursday) there are currently 5,835 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 187 in one day and the first time since Dec. 27 it was below 6,000 with it reaching as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 19,406,606 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
First-time positivity rates through Wednesday's state reports:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 7.34 percent (day ago 7.7, two-week high 14.85 five days ago, two-week low 5.57 three days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 7.08 percent (day ago 8.16, a two-week low 5.53 Jan. 22, two-week high 13.69 Jan. 21.
St. Lucie: 9.75 percent (day ago 11.19, two-week high 16.84 two days ago, two-week low 7.22 three days ago). Martin 5.8 percent (day ago 9.68, two-week low 3.33 Jan. 22, two-week high 10.26 seven days ago. Indian River 5.82 percent (day ago 6.972, two-week high 14.71 five days ago, two-week low 5.19 Jan. 22. Okeechobee 8.82 percent on 93 negative tests (day ago 12.5 on 105 negative tests, two-week low 5.84 on 274 negative tests six days ago, two-week high 27.5 on 87 negative tests Jan. 21).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.5, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0 (+0.1)
Deaths per million: Florida 1,269, U.S. 1,400, world 293.3 New York, which represents 9.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,283 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 143 (no change) in data through Wednesday.
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,574 (61 increase)
Infant to 4: 32,734cases (121 increase), 478 hospitalized at one time (6 increase). Ages 5-14: 100,401 cases (585 increase), 445 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,223,533 of the 1,712,326 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,611 (9 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,449,088 cases. Fatalities 4,507 (23 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 26,191 (105 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,063 (59 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 15,711 (47 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,341 (34 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,105 (27 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,994 (60 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,642 (34 increase), Stuart 4,546 (9 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 834 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 73,631 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 71,535. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,665 (21 increase). Martin 653 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,288 (3 increase), Indian River 608 (3 increase), Okeechobee 348 (3 more).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,572, are residents and staff of long-term care (60 increase) in data through Wednesday. Palm Beach County is second at 933 (5 increase). Miami-Dade leads with 950.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 450,797 Wednesday (3,912 increase, record 4,466 Jan. 12. Twenty-two states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 21,602 (5.0 percent). Seven days ago: 3,943.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 44,148 (166 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 41,811 (U.S.-high 481 increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 37,288 (418 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 21,955 (143 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 52 increase, No. 7 Illinois 69, No. 8 Michigan 32, No. 9 Massachusetts 53, No. 10 Georgia 136.
Also with at least 50: No. 17 Alabama record 309 (some older), No. 11 Arizona 214, No. 15 North Carolina record 169, No. 14 Tennessee 133, No. 12 Ohio 94, No. 31 Kansas 86 (two days), No. 19 South Carolina 64, No. 22 Virginia 58, No. 43 Montana record 54 (1,303 total), No. 28 Iowa 56, No. 33 Oklahoma 53, No. 32 Kentucky 51. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S.,reported 72 deaths (two days).
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,198.
Cases
Total 26,554,792 Wednesday, increase 121,469, record 300,282, seven days ago 152,478. Seventeen states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,281,271 (10,501 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,433,110 (U.S.-high 17,620, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York at 1,433,304 (5,925 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,134,231 (3,314 increase, record 15,415 on Nov. 13).
Others at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina record 12,079 (7,912 old results from one lab), No. 7 Ohio 3,991, No. 6 Georgia 3,875, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,128.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,276,841 (14,265 increase Wednesday, record 17,580 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 28.1 percent of increased and overall 20.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 92,997 (4.3 percent). Seven days ago: 17,396.
Cases: 104,892,353 (493,061 increase, record 845,560 Jan. 8, seven days ago 597,344).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 227,563 (1,180 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,339,420 (53,164 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 161,240 (1,707 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,886,245 (12,163 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 154,596 (110 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,777,284 (11,039 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 5,859 new deaths, 179,607 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 109,335 1,322 increase, record 1,725). Cases 19,202 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 89,820 (476 increase, record 993). Cases 13,189 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 77,595 (357 increase, record 1,437). Cases: 26,362 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 74,684 (526 increase, record 635). Cases: 3,901,204 (16,474 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Spain: Deaths 60,370 (565 increase, record 996. Cases: 31,596 increase, record 44,357.
No. 10 Germany: Deaths 60,212 (826 increase, record 1,244. Cases: 12,521 increase, record 31,553.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 45,344 deaths (398 increase, record 839. Cases: 4,058 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 20,355 (142 increase, record 257). Cases: 3,231 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: 6,085 (record 120 increase. Cases: 2,631 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 30 Thursday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,448 (7 increase, record 40). Cases: 451 increase, record 1,241.
