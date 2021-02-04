State's deaths rise by 197, residents' toll passes 27,000; cases' increase 6,979

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 408 compared with 404 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 5,835 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 187 in one day and the first time since Dec. 27 it was below 6,000 with it reaching as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.