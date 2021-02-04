West Palm Beach brings back Clematis by Night and more events

The City of West Palm Beach will host the first Clematis By Night event in nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clematis by Night will run on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are required and you can buy them here.
The city is also bringing back other events as part of its "Revamp Fun in 2021" campaign. These events include Screen on the Green and Sunday on The Waterfront.
The city says all events will be held at the Meyer Amphitheatre with CDC-recommended precautions in place.
To help with social distancing, the city will be splitting groups into pods which must be reserved ahead of time. Each pod can hold up to 4 people.
General admission is free. VIP reservations are also available.
