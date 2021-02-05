Another round of Publix vaccine appointments open on Friday

Another mad dash for coronavirus appointments is expected on the Publix website Friday morning, but this time the starting line has been moved back.
Seniors and their families will be able to sleep in an extra hour because the slots don't open until 7 a.m. this time.
Publix continues to make adjustments to its reservation system based on customer feedback. In an important change, the scheduling button has been moved to the top of the appointment page instead of the bottom.
If you’ve had COVID-19 and are trying to get the vaccine, you may not be able to get it at Publix. The grocery store chain says you can only get it 90 days after your first symptoms.
Under the "Know Before You Go" section of Publix’s COVID vaccine site, the company lists the CDC guideline saying it’s okay to defer vaccine to someone within that 90-day from infection window because there is a low risk of reinfection during that period.
A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the agency is still vaccinating people 65 and over who have been infected with the virus as long as they have recovered. In other words, they are not refusing vaccines to anyone who is still within the 90-day window from the initial infection.
Publix said it booked more than 41,000 appointments Wednesday morning, but those appointments were gone in just over an hour.
