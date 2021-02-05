Chiefs, Buccaneers relatively healthy headed into Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head into the Super Bowl on Sunday relatively healthy.
The Chiefs ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher because of a torn Achilles tendon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to knee and ankle injuries.
Neither of them was expected to play.
Tampa Bay did not list anybody as out on the final injury report.
Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was questionable along with Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate.
