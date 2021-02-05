'Clematis by Night' makes rocking return to West Palm Beach

A popular West Palm Beach event returned Thursday, months after the pandemic caused it to be canceled.
"Clematis by Night" was back rocking downtown after almost a year.
William Gonzalez was happy and in attendance with his girl, enjoying the outdoor music.
"Try to be normal again, enjoy the time outside, this great opportunity that's been given to us," he said.
For the first time in 2021, "Clematis by Night" was back up and running.
"I was happy to hear that, and I was happy to come," Adela Frey said.
The city of West Palm Beach is calling the relaunch the "Revamp Fun in 21" campaign. Typically, events occur on the great lawn, but this year it's held at the Meyer Amphitheater.
"We're big music people, we've supported since it started," Jan Schwartz said.
The city said by holding "Clematis by Night" at the amphitheater allows them to focus on enforcement of the CDC recommended COVID-19 precautions they've put in place.
Safeguards include designated pods that can hold up to four people, a capacity of 50 percent or less in the amphitheater, hand sanitizing stations and mask enforcement.
For Marie Kilpatrick said being back outside is the feeling of freedom.
"Love it, love the outdoors, love being around people," Kilpatrick said.
Admission remains free, but reservations are recommended.
