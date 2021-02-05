FHP trooper killed on duty honored with ceremony one year after deadly shooting

One year ago, a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper went to work on the Treasure Coast like he did for 19 years.
The morning of Feb. 5, 2020, Trooper Joseph Bullock helped a disabled motorist on the side of I-95 in Martin County, who would end up shooting and killing Bullock.
Dozens of law enforcement officers, state and community leaders, and family members celebrated the life of Trooper Bullock once again on Friday and unveiled a host of dedications in his honor.
"On the morning of February 5, 2020, we mourned the loss of our son. Today, February 5, 2021, we celebrate Joe’s life," said Jon Bullock, Trooper Bullock’s father.
Bullock was and is the only law enforcement officer to have been killed in the line of duty in Martin County.
A dedication ceremony showed his loved ones how much his sacrifice still means.
“It’s all been very humbling and very heart warming,” Jon Bullock said. “We have good days and bad days like anybody else."
FHP leadership unveiled a roadway designation sign to be located between mile markers 105 and 110 where Bullock was killed, designating the stretch of roadway as the Trooper Joseph Bullock Memorial Highway.
They also revealed an image of the newly renamed FHP Fort Pierce station, in Bullock’s honor.
“I can’t even state how much that he really does deserve all this,” said FHP Sgt. Mellow Scheetz, who worked with Bullock for 13 years.
Investigators with the 19th Judicial Circuit raised money for a tree and monument at the FHP station in Fort Pierce. Bullock’s Troop L colleagues also raised money for a monument,
“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think of him,” Sgt. Scheetz said.
The ceremony and remembrance come at a time of tense law enforcement scrutiny, though Martin County Sheriff William Snyder praised all of the law enforcement officers for their efforts to bring peace to the community.
“There’s an infinite amount of good that you do,” Snyder said.
Jon Bullock also used to work in law enforcement.
“We are fortunate that there are people who still want to go into law enforcement. That have a passion for it,” Bullock said. He hopes the community continues to honor his son’s sacrifice by continuing to support law enforcement.
“I would like the public to honor my son by supporting the law enforcement that’s out in their community. There’s still risk out there, there’s still danger. There’s still work to do,” Bullock said.
Scripps Only Content 2021