Ga. congresswoman on David Hogg: 'My voice matters too'

David Hogg said he believes U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., owes an apology to the families of the Parkland school shooting victims.
Hogg told CNN during an interview Friday morning that the freshman congresswoman offended the families of the victims with her claims that the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a "false flag."
His remarks came a day after Greene was removed from her committees by a majority vote of her fellow House members.
The 20-year-old March for Our Lives co-founder said families of mass shootings in Parkland, Las Vegas and Newtown, Connecticut, "have a permanently empty place at the dinner table."
"They're the people that are the real victims here that deserve the apology," Hogg said. "Not me."
Hogg said he thinks Greene is trying to play the role of victim, when the real victims are the families whose lives were forever impacted by the tragedy in Parkland.
"It's just pathetic," Hogg said of Greene.
Hogg is among those who have joined the growing calls for Greene to resign, asking people to text the word "resign" to 954954. The numbers "954" represent the area code for Parkland.
But Greene said later Friday that she'll continue to do "the job I got elected to do."
"I'm going to vote very conservative -- pro-life, pro-Second Amendment," she told reporters during a news conference in Washington, adding that she's "going to be holding the Republican Party accountable and pushing them to the right."
When asked if she's sorry for anything that she's said, Greene gave a guarded reply.
"I'm sorry for saying all those things that are wrong and offensive, and I sincerely mean that and I'm happy to say that," Greene said.
Greene was also asked if she's sorry for following and hounding Hogg during a March 2019 encounter at the U.S. Capitol.
"David Hogg was an adult when I talked to him," she told reporters. "I don't think any of you have realized that."
Greene said Hogg was working with an organization that was "working hard for strict gun-control laws."
"I'm very opposed to those policies," Greene said. "And so, being in the same situation as David Hogg, my voice matters too, and so, no, I'm not sorry for telling him he shouldn't push for gun control."
Hogg shrugged off Greene's explanation to Congress about how she regretted some of her "words of the past" before Thursday's vote to sanction her.
"There's a lot of really immature adults that are in power," Hogg said.
Hogg also said he doesn't feel Greene has learned anything from her half-hearted apology.
"I think if Marjorie was truly apologetic, it wouldn't have taken us literally removing her from her committees," he said.
