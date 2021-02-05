Indian River County launches new vaccine registration system

Indian River County and the State Health Department of Indian River County have rolled out a new COVID-19 vaccination registration system.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
You must be a Florida resident and 65 years and older or a frontline health care worker to be eligible.
Once you register, your place will be held on a waitlist. Appointments are scheduled based on the availability of the vaccine and the date you registered.
Registrants will only be notified when a vaccine has been received by the Department of Health in Indian River County, and there is an available appointment for them.
When you receive your appointment notification, you will be asked to confirm the appointment date and time or decline if you are not available for the appointment window that has been offered.
If you decline, you will not be removed from your spot in the queue. You will receive another notification as soon as the next appointments are available.
Residents who need technical assistance with online registration or do not have Internet access can also register by calling (772) 226-4000, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information concerning Florida residency or what they bring on appointment day, visit the FAQ page.
