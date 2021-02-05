LIVE: South Florida Fairgrounds to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County leaders on Friday are showing off the first mass COVID-19 vaccination center in the county at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
Mayor Dave Kerner and other officials are holding a news conference.
Officials told WPTV earlier this week that the South Florida Fairgrounds, located on Weisman Way near West Palm Beach, is ready to serve as a mass vaccination site. The only thing needed now is enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 174,573 people have received the vaccine in Palm Beach County, which is second only to Miami-Dade County where 185,755 have been inoculated.
Scripps Only Content 2021