Memorial services for FBI agents planned at Hard Rock Stadium

Memorial services will be held at Hard Rock Stadium for the two FBI agents killed in the line of duty.
The FBI announced Thursday that memorial services for special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger will be held this weekend at the NFL stadium.
A memorial service for Schwartzenberger is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, while the memorial service for Alfin is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Alfin and Schwartzenberger were killed and three other agents were wounded in a shooting while they were serving a search warrant at the Sunrise home of David Lee Huber, who then killed himself.
The FBI said Huber, 55, had been under investigation for crimes against children.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the services are closed to the public.
There will be a law enforcement procession for Schwartzenberger as her body makes its way from a private mass in Broward County to the stadium.
