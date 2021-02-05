2 men arrested in string of Delray Beach pickpocket crimes

Police in Delray Beach said Thursday they have arrested two men in connection with a string of pickpocket crimes.
Last month authorities warned that these types of crimes were on the rise, including targeting customers who were dining at bars and restaurants.
Police arrested Lucio Alan Rodriguez Rivera and Jesus Gonzalez Utra in the case and charged them with grand theft, loitering and prowling and tampering with physical evidence.
Since November, Sgt. James Schmidt said there have been at least 20 reported cases, and the majority of the crimes have occurred at night along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Atlantic Avenue.
It's unclear if Rivera and Utra will be charged in all of the cases.
