Police investigate 'disturbance' in Boca Raton neighborhood

Police are investigating what they are calling a "disturbance/assault" in a Boca Raton neighborhood.
The incident took place Thursday afternoon at 800 Jeffery St., not far from the Porta Bella Yacht & Tennis Club.
Police said no shots have been fired.
Just before 3:50 p.m., police tweeted the scene was clearing and the road was set to reopen shortly.
Police said arrests were made but did not elaborate on the number of people taken into custody or charges they may face.
No other details were immediately available.
