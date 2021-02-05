Publix experiences issue in booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Publix booked nearly 48,000 appointments on Friday for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite reports of the scheduling website not working properly.
The WPTV newsroom received dozens of calls and emails from people who said the ticker, which shows how many appointments remain in each county in Florida, was frozen for at least 20 minutes.
Maria Brous, the Director of Communications for Publix, released this statement to WPTV at 10:15 a.m.:
Earlier in the morning at 7:46 a.m., Brous told our news team in an email that "The system is working. Appointments are booking."
Brous said the next window to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix will open on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 a.m.
Publix continues to make adjustments to its reservation system based on customer feedback. In an important change, the scheduling button has been moved to the top of the appointment page instead of the bottom.
In addition, Publix on Friday responded to a WPTV report in which some 65 and older patients claimed they were turned away from getting vaccinated at the grocery store because they had been infected COVID-19, but it hadn't yet been 90 days since their initial symptoms appeared.
Publix released this statement to WPTV:
Under the "Know Before You Go" section of Publix's COVID-19 vaccine site, the company lists the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline saying "it is okay for an infected person to defer vaccine for 90 days after symptoms have resolved based on low risk of reinfection during that period."
