Riviera Beach kicks off Black History Month celebrations

The Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is kicking off Friday their Black History Month celebrations.
Called "Civil Rights Reflected in Art and Culture," the exhibit is giving Black artists a new platform.
For Dr. Catherine Lowe, medicine is her profession, and art is her passion.
"When I first was involved with the Palm Beach County Cultural Council, we wound up finding there were few venues for artists of color," Lowe said.
That is changing this Black History Month.
"Just to be able to come together and for people to have a dialogue and talk about it and see what they get out of the artwork," Lowe said.
"Civil Rights Reflected in Art and Culture" is being held at Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center.
Lowe is kicking off the showcase Friday with a discussion on race equity and art via a Zoom virtual meeting.
"We're going to have some abstract pieces that you can read into. We're going to have some very powerful pieces. I think we will have a picture of Dr. Martin Luther King," Lowe said.
Anita Jenkins, the director of neighborhood services for the CRA, said this event is just the beginning.
"To be able to offer this platform for these artists, who are very talented and very worthy of this, is a tremendous honor for me and our agency at the CRA," Jenkins.
