Semi crash causes NB I-95 delays in Lake Worth Beach

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a mini-van Thursday night briefly closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the Sixth Avenue South Exit 63 in Lake Worth Beach.
Palm Beach County Rescue said it responded to the crash at 7:39 p.m.
First responders found heavy damage and used their specialized equipment to quickly extricate the occupant from the van. They were transported to a local trauma hospital.
By 10 p.m. all lanes had reopened.
