State's deaths rise by 210, one day after 228; cases increase 11,543 vs. 7,711

The state reports, which include positivity rates, hadn't been released yet. Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 103,566, one day after 1403,359 and a record 262,846 five days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.76 percent one day after 7.79, four days after 5.57, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and six days after 14.58 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.82 percent, one day after 7.75, four days after 5.44, the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.47 five days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.