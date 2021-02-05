State's deaths rise by 210, one day after 228; cases increase 11,543 vs. 7,711

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 210, compared with 228 the day before, as cases increased by 11,543 after 7,711 and the most in six days, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.
The increased deaths included 79 who were 85 and older, and 60 in long-term care facilities.
Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 223,816, one day after 103,320 and a record 262,812 six days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.8 percent one day after 8.75, five days after 5.58, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and seven days after 14.61 percent, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.96 percent, one day after 9.85, five days after 5.44, the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.49 six days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.07 percent, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28 one day after 11.34 and seven days after 18.34, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 336 days, the death toll has reached 27,457 for an average of 82 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 27,913, which decrease by 5 to 456.
Florida is 25th in deaths per million.
Florida was among 11 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Thursday as the United States set a single-day record for most deaths, 5,078, surpassing the mark of 4,466 Jan. 12, but 1,507 of those deaths were added in Indiana as an audit of all deaths in the state since the pandemic.
On Wednesday, resident's deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Thursday's increase was the most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Last Friday, deaths rose by 219.
Florida's 106 deaths Saturday were the fewest since 98 on Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Palm Beach County's increase of 11 to 2,249 was one day after 26 and three days after a record 32. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 22 to 4,964 and Broward is third at 2,150 with 11 more.
St. Lucie remained at 501, Martin stayed at 256, Indian River rose by 3 to 238 and Okeechobee was still 68 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County rose to 1,352 (`0 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,330 (18 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,008 (11 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,001 (11 increase), No. 8 Duval 949 (3 increase), No. 9 Lee 828 (15 increase).
With a net increase of 47 deaths in South Florida of the 210 state total, which is 22.4 percent, there are 10,429, which is 38.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,203, an average of 172 and 4.6 percent, compared with 1,243 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 83 over seven days for 3.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.3 percent with the world at 4.1 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,763,873, including 110,108 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases Saturday from more than 1.6 million. It was 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 10,946, which is different than the 11,543 increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's cases rose by 5,730, the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16. Tuesday's gain was 10,533.
Last Friday, cases increased by 10,976. On Saturday, the rise was 15,019, which is the most in six days.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 24.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,770. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 889 one day after 634 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 1,175, St. Lucie 145, Martin 36, Indian River 70 and Okeechobee 12. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 380,716 and Broward is second at 177,319, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 65,303 for an average of 9,329 at 3.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 70,967 for an average of 10,138. The average since the first case, which was 341 days ago, is 5,173 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 14th at 44.4 with Texas No. 1 at 69.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 171 on Jan. 6.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 339 compared with 365 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 5,427 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 408. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 19,406,606 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 7.3 percent (day ago 7.78, two-week high 15.02 seven days ago, two-week low 5.64 five days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 5.97 percent (day ago 9.18, a two-week low 5.53 Jan. 22, two-week high 13.51 seven days ago.
St. Lucie: 7.86 percent (day ago 13.95 two-week high 16.87 four days ago, two-week low 7.17 five days ago). Martin two-week low of 3.21 percent (day ago 6.63, two-week high 10.28 Jan. 26. Indian River 6.06 percent (day ago 8.43, two-week high 15.11 seven days ago, two-week low 5.19 Jan. 22. Okeechobee 6.63 percent on 169 negative tests (day ago 5.63 on 218 negative tests, two-week low 5.84 on 274 negative tests seven days ago, two-week high 24.39 on 31 negative tests Jan. 26).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,279, U.S. 1,415, world 295.3 New York, which represents 9.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,291 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 146 (3 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,653 (79 increase)
Infant to 4: 33,353 cases (293 increase), 479hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 102,090 cases (1,014 increase), 455 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,237,542 of the 1,731,931 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,632 (7 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,465,722 cases. Fatalities 4,569 (26 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 26,355 (164 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,164 (101 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 15,789 (78 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,394(53 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,162 (57 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,096 (102 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,680 (38 increase), Stuart 4,563 (17 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 836 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 73,970 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 71,864. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,701 (36 increase). Martin 657 (4 increase), St. Lucie 1,299 (11 increase), Indian River 609 (1 increase), Okeechobee 350 (2 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,709, are residents and staff of long-term care (60 increase) . Palm Beach County is second at 943 (3 increase). Miami-Dade leads with 954.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 455,874 Thursday (record 5,078, past mark 4,466 Jan. 12. But 1,507 of those deaths were reported by Indiana in an audit of all deaths since the pandemic. Twenty states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 22,539 (5.3 percent). Seven days ago: 4,001.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 44,296 (148 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 42,466(U.S.-high 655 increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 37,727 (439 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 22,101 (146 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 101 increase, No. 7 Illinois 69, No. 8 Michigan 74, No. 9 Massachusetts 74 No. 10 Georgia 141.
Also with at least 50: No. 11 Arizona 176, No. 14 Tennessee 169, No. 17 Alabama 162, No. 15 North Carolina 150, No. 13 Ohio 79, No. 19 South Carolina 75, No. 22 Virginia 75, No. 27 Iowa 58, No. 31 Kentucky 58, No. 30 Nevada 51. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 28/
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,209.
Cases
Total 26,676,957 Thursday, increase 122,473, record 300,282, seven days ago 169,620. Nineteen states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,294,447 (13,176ncrease, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,448,391 (U.S.-high 15,283 record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York at 1,440,718 (7,414 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,137,5591 (3,328 increase, record 15,415 on Nov. 13).
Others at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 5,495, No. 10 Arizona 4,417, No. 6 Georgia 3,849, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,370, No. 11 Tennessee 3,154, No. 7 Ohio 3,065, No. 17 Virginia 3,059.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,292,806 (14,320 increase Thursday, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 24.7 percent of increased and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 92,779 (4.1 percent). Seven days ago: 16,661.
Cases: 105,403,123 (509,009 increase, record 845,559 Jan. 8, seven days ago 601,870).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 2228,883 (1,291 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,397,769 (57,848 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 162,922 (1,682 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,899,820 (13,575 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 154,703 (107 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,790,183 (12,899 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 4,992 new deaths, 178,925 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 110,250 (915 increase, record 1,725). Cases 20,634 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 90,241 (421 increase, record 993). Cases 13,659 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 77,952 (357 increase, record 1,437). Cases: 23,448 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 75,204 (521 increase, record 635). Cases: 3,917,918 (16,714 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Spain: Deaths 60,80232 increase, record 996. Cases: 29,960 increase, record 44,357.
No. 10 Germany: Deaths 60,885 (673 increase, record 1,244. Cases: 12,989 increase, record 31,553.
Also, No. 16 Poland: 38,344 (444 increase, record 674). Cases 6,496 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 45,605 deaths (261 increase, record 839. Cases: 3,751 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 20,513 (158 increase, record 257). Cases: 4,083 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: 6,189 (104 increase, record 120 Wednesday. Cases: 2,576 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 20 Friday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,459 (11 increase, record 40). Cases: 369 increase, record 1,241.
