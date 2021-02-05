West Palm Beach issues precautionary boil water notice

The City of West Palm Beach has issued a precautionary boil water notice after a water main break.
Officials urge residents to not use tap water for the following, until the city issues a “Rescission” notice:
- Drinking water for you or your pets
- Brushing teeth
- Cooking
- Making Ice (shut off the ice maker in your refrigerator)
- Washing dishes.
The city says the water is safe to use for bathing, showering, and washing clothes.
City officials say the break happened Thursday night around 11 p.m. along Tamarind Ave. and 5th Street.
Customers throughout the county are either experiencing low water pressure or have no water at all.
