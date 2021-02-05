West Palm Beach police accuse man, 24, of sexually battering woman, 72

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the sexual battery of a 72-year-old woman in her home last August, West Palm Beach police said Thursday night.
Francisco Valera-Cedano was booked at the Palm Beach County jail.
Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 19 between 10 p.m. and midnight.
According to the arrest report, the woman said she was asleep in her living room on her recliner when a man broke into her room. The suspect woke her up, then grabbed her by left forearm and pushed her to the ground after standing her up. Then, the woman said he performed intercourse on her.
Police said a DNA specimen was linked to the man.
Upon bringing the suspect to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the defendant told detectives he entered through a window near the front door, and admitted has was angry at her daughter for stealing her phone, and intended to kill the younger woman and her boyfriend.
Francisco Valera-Cedano faces charges of sexual battery and burglary with assault or battery.
