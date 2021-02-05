Winn-Dixie to provide vaccine next week

Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Thursday about 8,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at its pharmacies next week.
Starting Feb. 11, the vaccine will be offered at select locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program, which was announced by the White House earlier this week.
The doses will be offered by appointment only to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, as well as adults who are 65 and older in accordance with state guidelines.
Appointments will be made on its website. The site doesn't list pharmacies that will administer the shots.
SPECIAL SECTION: Coronavirus
Winn-Dixie has pharmacies in Lake Worth, Hobe Sound, Vero Beach, Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Sebastian.
"Our pharmacists are experienced in safely providing regular vaccines, such as flu, shingles and pneumonia," Winn-Dixie wrote on its website. "As always, we will follow all CDC and state recommended guidelines."
Southeastern Grocers also is the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarkets.
"The state of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts together."
Publix has been the only retailer administering vaccines thus far.
Scripps Only Content 2021