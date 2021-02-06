Florida Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Broward County man

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Richard Mueller, 91, from Broward County.
Mr. Mueller was last seen in the 2700 block of North Course Drive in Pompano Beach, Florida.
He was last seen wearing a gray coat.
He may be travelling in a 2011 silver Toyota Avalon with Florida tag # HZKD20.
If you spot Richard Mueller, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 954-764-4357.
Scripps Only Content 2021