LIVE: Memorial service for FBI Special Agent killed in Sunrise shooting
February 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 12:30 PM

A memorial service for FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger will be held today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Schwartzenberger is one of two FBI agents killed while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home Tuesday morning.

The agents were shot while serving a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation into violent crimes against children, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.

Her memorial service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

A memorial service for FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

