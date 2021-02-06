LIVE: Memorial service for FBI Special Agent killed in Sunrise shooting

A memorial service for FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger will be held today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Schwartzenberger is one of two FBI agents killed while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home Tuesday morning.
The agents were shot while serving a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation into violent crimes against children, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.
Her memorial service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
A memorial service for FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Scripps Only Content 2021