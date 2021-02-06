Looking back at Tampa's Super Bowl history

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for Super Bowl LV this Sunday, they'll do what no other team in 54 previous attempts has done.
The Buccaneers are in the unique position of playing host to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.
As Tampa prepares to host its fifth -- and arguably greatest -- Super Bowl, WPTV.com takes a look back at the four prior games played on Florida's Gulf coast.
Super Bowl XVIII
Tampa Stadium
Jan. 22, 1984
Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9
Tampa's history as a Super Bowl city actually began three years earlier when, in 1981, NFL owners awarded the game to a community that had slightly under 1.4 million residents in the metropolitan area at the time. In doing so, Tampa became the first mid-sized city and first Florida city outside of Miami to host the championship game.
Despite Washington's league-best 14-2 record, the Raiders dominated the Redskins, setting what were then records for points scored and margin of victory in a Super Bowl.
Los Angeles built a 21-3 halftime lead and let MVP Marcus Allen run all over the Redskins, who led the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed. The Raiders running back carried the ball 20 times for a then-record of 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard run in the third quarter. He also caught a pair of passes for 18 yards.
The game became known as "Black Sunday" for Washington fans, not only because of the lopsided score, but also because the Raiders wore their black jerseys.
The CBS telecast of Tampa's first Super Bowl was equally notable for an occurrence during a break in the third quarter of the game -- the broadcast debut of the first-ever Apple Macintosh television advertisement.
Super Bowl XXV
Tampa Stadium
Jan. 27, 1991
New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
Just call it the Scott Norwood game.
Tampa's sophomore Super Bowl was one of the most entertaining championship games ever played.
It was also one of the most tumultuous times in Super Bowl history, as tensions were high with the conflict in the Middle East intensifying.
Amid a patriotic backdrop, Whitney Houston delivered what is widely considered to be one of the greatest renditions of the national anthem as a preamble to the final Super Bowl played at Tampa Stadium.
Unlike the previous Super Bowl in Tampa, the score through Super Bowl XXV never got out of hand.
Although neither team committed a turnover, the biggest blunder of the evening came courtesy of the Bills kicker.
With the Giants leading 20-19, Buffalo drove to the 29-yard line with eight seconds left, setting up Norwood for a 47-yard field goal to win the game. But Norwood's kick sailed wide right, less than a yard outside of the goalpost upright.
It was the start of four consecutive Super Bowl losses for the Bills. But the first one was the closest Buffalo came to winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Although the New Kids on the Block were the halftime entertainment, few saw the performance live. That's because ABC, which televised the game, instead aired a special report about Operation Desert Storm.
Super Bowl XXXV
Raymond James Stadium
Jan. 28, 2001
Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7
After a 10-year hiatus, the Super Bowl found its way back to Tampa, this time at a new venue. Raymond James Stadium opened in 1998 as a replacement for the since-demolished Tampa Stadium (goodbye, "Big Sombrero").
The Giants returned to Tampa for Super Bowl XXXV, but they wouldn't have the same run of luck that they experienced a decade earlier.
Baltimore's defense allowed just 152 yards of offense, recorded four sacks and forced five turnovers in a 34-7 blowout victory.
All 16 of the Giants' possessions ended with punts or interceptions, with the exception of the last one, which ended when time expired.
New York's lone touchdown -- a 97-yard kickoff return in the third quarter -- was quickly answered by Baltimore on an 84-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff.
Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis, who grew up in nearby Lakeland, was named Super Bowl MVP.
The game took place during the annual Gasparilla festival, which was moved from its traditional spot in early February to the Saturday before the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XLIII
Raymond James Stadium
Feb. 1, 2009
Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
Tampa's most recent Super Bowl was memorable for its dramatic finish.
Pittsburgh took a 17-7 halftime lead after linebacker James Harrison's Super Bowl-record 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Trailing 20–7 at the start of the fourth quarter, Arizona scored 16 consecutive points, capped off by wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's 64-yard touchdown catch that gave the Cardinals a 23-20 lead with 2:37 remaining.
But the Steelers spoiled the celebration for Arizona fans thanks to Santonio Holmes' 6-yard game-winning touchdown reception with 35 seconds left.
Super Bowl LV
Raymond James Stadium
Feb. 7, 2021
Super Bowl LV will end the longest drought between Super Bowls in the Big Guava.
The game was actually supposed to be played in the Los Angeles area for first time since 1993, but construction delays to the new stadium prompted owners to move it to Tampa. SoFi Stadium will instead host next year's Super Bowl.
