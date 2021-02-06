Miami mayor digs Elon Musk's tunnel pitch to ease traffic

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he has spoken with Elon Musk about the tech billionaire's interest in digging tunnels in Miami to alleviate traffic congestion in Florida's largest metro area.
RELATED: More Miami-Dade County news
The Musk-owned Boring Co. has built other underground motorways for electric cars in the Los Angeles area and Las Vegas.
The billionaire entrepreneur has previously said he spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the idea but did not share any specifics.
Suarez says Musk estimated the project could cost about $30 million and take about six months to complete.
Scripps Only Content 2021